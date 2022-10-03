Last Updated:

Russian Hacker Detained At Delhi's IGI Airport For Alleged Involvement In JEE Exam Scam

In a key development, the Central Bureau of Investigation detained a Russian from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, October 3.

In a key development, the Central Bureau of Investigation detained a Russian from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, October 3. The foreign national, who is presently in detention and being interrogated by the sleuths, had a Look Out Notice against him for his alleged involvement in a massive online examination hacking racket.

Nine months back, i.e., in January, the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell had busted a massive online examination hacking racket and arrested six people who were allegedly helping aspirants cheat in GMAT and JEE entrance exams across the country. According to police, the accused had hired Russian hackers who developed software to hack computers at examination centres remotely. 

Reports quoted KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), as saying, “Our investigation shows that the gang helped over 500 candidates clear JEE and other entrance tests and 18 candidates clear the GMAT exam. We received information about their illegal activities as they were charging a hefty amount.”

The gang, as per police, took Rs 8-10 lakh from a candidate for JEE exams and Rs 6-8 lakhs for GMAT exams. They made money to the tune of Rs 50-60 crore.

