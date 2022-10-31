As Gujarat witnessed a tragic incident following a hanging bridge collapse in Morbi, Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his sympathies and condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kremlin on Monday said on its website via Telegram, “Dear Madam President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat.” The message further reads, “Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster.”

Days after its reopening, Gujarat's hanging bridge in Morbi collapsed on Sunday, killing over 130 people and injuring several.

Gujarat Bridge Collapse

On Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that a case has been filed against the company managing the Jhoolto Pool (Shaking bridge) in Morbi. Appreciating the cooperation extended by the locals living in the vicinity of the dam to the local authorities, Sanghavi said, “I appreciate the people of Morbi for co-operating with the police and fire brigade teams in rescue missions. Because of their help, we were able to rescue many people."

Teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are engaged in search and rescue efforts. Notably, the colonial-era bridge across the Machchhu River, which was repaired at a cost of Rs 2 crore by a private business, collapsed at approximately 6.30 pm while it was crowded with people.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, while speaking at the National Unity Day event in Kevadia on Monday, expressed his condolences for the deaths caused by the collapse of the Morbi bridge. Announcing the ex-gratia for the victims, he gave citizens the assurance that all efforts would be made to assist and rescue anyone in need.

