Russian Su-35 ‘Clashes’ With French Rafale Fighter Jets Along Iraq-Syria Border

On July 6, the French Ministry of Defense's Operations Directorate took to Twitter to announce an encounter between two French Rafale fighter jets and a Russian Su-35 near the Syria-Iraq border. The French pilots, engaged in a protection mission, reported a non-professional interaction from the Su-35, prompting them to maneuver and mitigate the risk of an accident before resuming their patrol activities.

The tweet by the French Ministry of Defense was reposted by the official Twitter account of the US Air Forces Central (AFCENT), expressing concerns over the repeated instances of Russian fighter aircraft flying in an "unsafe and unprofessional" manner towards both French and US aircraft operating in Syrian airspace. AFCENT reaffirmed its unwavering support for the French allies' rightful conduct of security missions in the region.

#Chammal | Le 06/07, 2 Rafale 🇫🇷 en mission de protection à la frontière irako-syrienne ont réagi à une interaction non-professionnelle de la part d’un SU-35 🇷🇺.



Les pilotes 🇫🇷 ont manœuvré afin de maîtriser le risque d’accident avant de poursuivre leur patrouille. pic.twitter.com/jJPvKMutUl — Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) July 6, 2023

Tensions brewing between US-led coalition and Russian forces

The encounter between the French Rafales and the Russian Su-35 occurred within a day of the US releasing footage showing Russian Su-35 planes "harassing" American MQ-9 Reaper drones involved in an operation against ISIS in Syria. The conduct displayed by Russian pilots over Syria bears similarities to previous incidents, including the loss of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea in March.

Image: AP (A Russian Su-35 fighter flies near US Reaper drone)

Despite the establishment of formal deconfliction arrangements between the US and Russian militaries in Syria in 2019, Russian forces have faced repeated accusations of violating the terms of these agreements. The US Central Command (US CENTCOM) has reported a notable surge in incidents involving Russian forces in recent weeks. Notably, there have been 26 documented incidents between Russian fighter aircraft and US-led coalition forces in Syria from March 1 to April 19.

Meanwhile, Russian military officials have responded to accusations by stating that drones belonging to the US-led international coalition in Syria are committing ongoing violations of deconfliction protocols. The ongoing tensions and accusations reflect the complex dynamics and differing perspectives between the two sides regarding the actions and intentions of their respective regional military forces.