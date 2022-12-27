Russian YouTubers Record Stunt Video In Mumbai's 'Twin Towers', Arrested

Two Russian YouTubers were arrested after they recorded a stunt video in Mumbai’s Twin Towers ‘The Imperial’. The incident came to light after the video they shot went viral on social media.

A case under sections 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered, and the incident has been reported to the Russian Consulate, the Mumbai Police said.

The two were arrested on Monday night and an offence under Section 452 (house trespass) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, an official told PTI.

After the guards spotted them, the accused came down to the 28th floor and then sneaked into a podium on the fifth floor, before jumping into the hillock, the official said. The accused sustained hand and leg injuries, he said, adding that a probe is under way.

The YouTubers during questioning admitted that they used stairs to climb to the 58th story of the building and they had planned to record another video while performing a stunt to descend the building.

The Imperial is a modernist-style twin-tower residential skyscraper complex in the billionaires' row of Mumbai. The 60-storey structure has been home to several high-net-worth individuals.

(With PTI inputs)