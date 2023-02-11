Russians In Rayagada: A Republic Original Investigation | SUPER EXCLUSIVE

Four Russian tourists travel to a quaint district in southern Odisha and two of them die under mysterious circumstances. The plot reads like the beginning of a detective novel. But that is exactly what happened in Odisha’s Rayagada when Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov and his business associate Vladimir Bidanov paid a visit. What followed is shrouded in mystery. The death of Bidanov due to a purported heart attack on December 22 and death of Russian oligarch and Putin critic Antov after falling from his hotel in Rayagada on December 24 has raised many questions. A Republic Original Investigation.