Two Russian tourists, one of them being Russian oligarch and lawmaker Pavel Antov, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Rayagada in December 2022. Antov, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his business associate Vladimir Bidanov were found dead at Hotel Sai International three days apart. While Bidanov is said to have died off a heart attack Pavel Antov purportedly died after falling off the third floor of this hotel room window.

Notably, there were four Russian tourists who checked into the hotel and two of them did not make it alive. The deaths remain shrouded in mystery. And in a bid to shed light on the deaths, Republic launched an investigation.

Hotel night manager uncovers new facts

Sharavan, the night manager of the hotel, revealed that the staff was warned against talking to the media and many suspected foul play in the death of the tourists.

"They (owners) are asking us not to give bytes to media. They say that before talking to the media you should have asked us. When asked why the owners were stopping their staff from talking to reporters, the manager said, "they say they (media persons) will come five times and you won't be able to say the same thing every time. Then they will find some clue that someone is lying, hiding something," he told Republic.

The manager also showed pictures of the Russians, near a campfire, heavily drunk at the time. He said Antov was the most drunk of the four and was left near the fire by the three others.

According to the manager, Bidanov only understood Russian so the staff had to call a translator to take him back to his room.

"He refused to go and told him (the guide) to leave. Then he said that if you don't go you'll die or something in Russian," said the manager. He further said Bidanov was drunk till the morning and died the next day due to a heart stroke, a claim that echoes the post-mortem report.

'Someone is coming after me': Pavel

Republic also talked to Pragya Chandra, the tour operator, who revealed what he heard about the Russians and their prophecy.

"They had come to India to travel. They came to celebrate," Chandra said. He added that Antov got a divorce just a few days before arriving in India and then went on to make an explosive claim about the Russians.

"He was also saying in his sleep that his wife got someone killed. That guide was telling us when Bidenov had died, then Anton Pavel used to talk in his sleep that his wife got someone killed and someone is coming after him too. Right after Bidenov's death, he started talking rubbish all the time," said the tour operator. According to Chandra, there were lots of heart medicines as well in possession of one of the tourists and they were later seized by the police.

'Pavel tried kicking one of the hotel staff': Staff member

Bijay Swain, one of the hotel staffers said Antov kicked a staff member. "He ( a staff member named Pradip) was going up because all the staff rooms are upstairs. So he was using the same staircase. Pavel was going up at the same time so he (Pradip) did not think about it much and just followed him. When Pavel saw him, he tried to kick him so the staff member came running and complained to us", Swain said. "I was also there on duty when all of this was happening," Swain said.

'I saw him going up': Hotel caretaker

Vandana Nanda, the hotel caretaker, told Republic that she saw Antov going upstairs before he fell to his death from the hotel window. "I saw him going up. Staff members yelled his name then they went upstairs to see if he was there. They along with the Police found him lying on the ground. Police were also there because of Bidenov's death. You know when Pavel was climbing the stairs, Pradeep asked him where he was going, so the Russian kicked him. That's why Pradip came in all upset. God knows what they have done in their country", she said.