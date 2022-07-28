Russia's Envoy To India Meets Petroleum Secretary; Discusses Cooperation In Energy Sector

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov called on Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in New Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, Alipov stated that he discussed potential areas of collaboration between the two countries in the energy sector, including existing joint projects.

"On July 28, had a cordial meeting with Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Indian Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Discussed prospects for #RussiaIndia cooperation in the energy sector including our joint ongoing projects [sic]," the Russian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in March, Russia and India held a discussion over ongoing and potential collaborative projects in the fuel and energy sectors. The meeting was held between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. According to reports, both leaders talked about potential joint projects in the fuel and energy sector and also highlighted that ongoing initiatives are being implemented methodically. Further, the two leaders also talked about probable transaction payment methods amid sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

On July 28, had a cordial meeting with Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Indian Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Discussed prospects for #RussiaIndia cooperation in #energy sector including our joint ongoing projects. pic.twitter.com/A00sAZq0yp — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) July 28, 2022

India does not support attempts to isolate Russia: Ambassador Alipov

Earlier in July, Ambassador Alipov also hailed India and stated that New Delhi does not support attempts to isolate Russia. He also referred to the BRICS meeting's "unanimous decision" to oppose arbitrary sanctions on Russia.

"There was a clear consensus against arbitrary sanctions, which are the exclusive prerogative of the UN Security Council. We also shared disapproval of the distorting effects of any discriminatory measures in international trade, which mainly affect developing countries," Alipov told Sputnik.

India has abstained from voting against Russia at UNGA

It is significant to mention here that India has often abstained from voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Furthermore, India has always maintained its stance by choosing not to vote in the UNGA and the UN Security Council (UNSC) that lamented Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Earlier on May 12, India once again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on a resolution over the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine. The resolution called for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine, and India, along with 12 other countries, refrained from voting against the proposal.

(Image: PIB/AP)