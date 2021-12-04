Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov To Arrive India On Dec 5 Ahead Of Putin's Visit

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India on December 5-6 to attend the 2+2 ministerial meeting between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with their Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and Dr S. Jaishankar. President Vladimir Putin will also visit India on December 6 to participate in the India-Russia Annual Summit. The "two plus two" format dialogue between the two countries will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest," stated MEA as reported by ANI.

The ministers from the two countries are also expected to exchange views on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Russia, India, and China (RIC). Meanwhile, on Friday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the "special format" relations between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will allow them to discuss complex and delicate world issues. Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Ushakov stated that Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin have talked to each other in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ushakov further added that meeting with each other in person would allow them to have discussions over several issues of mutual concerns, news agency Sputnik reported.

India-Russia to hold 21st Annual Summit

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit is scheduled to begin on Monday's afternoon (Dec. 6). The leaders will discuss measures to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries by reviewing the current situation and prospects of bilateral relations. President Putin and Prime Minister Modi will have the chance to discuss regional, multilateral, and worldwide problems of mutual interest, he said. A joint statement will be released at the conclusion of the summit, reflecting the discussions, and agreements signed during and on the eve of the summit, Bagchi added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the annual summit had to reschedule last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia has always been a reliable partner for India and an important pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy. The summit will also announce the formation of a joint committee on technology and science, as well as a new framework for military-technical cooperation for the coming decade, according to news agency PTI. So far, 20 Annual Summit meetings have alternated between India and Russia. Both nations have a framework in place that allows India's Prime Minister and Russia's President to meet annually for a review of ties.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)