Russia's Foreign Ministry Extends Greetings On Indian Foreign Service Day

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had also greeted Indian Foreign Service officials and said that their work in the service of the nation is praiseworthy.

Russia

Russia extended greetings to India on the occasion of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Day on Saturday, October 10. The Russian foreign ministry shared a post on Twitter congratulating the Indian Foreign Service, the Public Diplomacy Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), and the Indian Embassy in Russia. 

PM Modi greets IFS officials

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also greeted Indian Foreign Service officials and said that their work in the service of the nation and promoting national interests globally are praiseworthy. 

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar too took to Twitter to greet his team. He also posted a collage of photos showing how Indian Foreign Service officers in India and abroad have been on top of things in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The history of IFS Day dates back to the British era when the foreign service department was established to conduct business with other European powers. As mentioned on the MEA website, in 1783 the East India Company passed an act to set up a department that could help 'relieve the pressure' on Warren Hastings administration in conducting 'secret and political business'. The Indian Foreign Department was then set up to pursue diplomatic activities on behave of the colonial power. In September 1946, before India's independence, the Indian Foreign Service was created "for India's diplomatic, consular and commercial representation overseas."

(With ANI Inputs; Image Credits - AP)

