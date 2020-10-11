Russia's Foreign Ministry Extends Greetings On Indian Foreign Service Day

Russia extended greetings to India on the occasion of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Day on Saturday, October 10. The Russian foreign ministry shared a post on Twitter congratulating the Indian Foreign Service, the Public Diplomacy Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), and the Indian Embassy in Russia.

READ: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar To Visit Japan From Oct 6-7 To Attend Quad Meet

🇷🇺🇮🇳 Congratulations to our friends & colleagues at @IndianDiplomacy, @indiandiplomats and @IndEmbMoscow on the #IndianForeignService Day 🥳 We appreciate our strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations & cooperation on international platforms ❤️ #Russia #India pic.twitter.com/i1IBAZ0uTh — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 10, 2020

READ: S Jaishankar On Becoming External Affairs Minister: 'Not Something I Remotely Expected'

PM Modi greets IFS officials

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also greeted Indian Foreign Service officials and said that their work in the service of the nation and promoting national interests globally are praiseworthy.

On IFS day, greetings to all #IndianForeignService officers. Their work towards #ServingTheNation, furthering national interests globally are commendable. Their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other COVID related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2020

On #IFSDay, extend my best wishes to Team MEA. We have always risen to the occasion; current challenges call on us to do even more. Your dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in the COVID times. Our adapting to virtual diplomacy has also been commendable. pic.twitter.com/JrxCjooFsy — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 9, 2020

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar too took to Twitter to greet his team. He also posted a collage of photos showing how Indian Foreign Service officers in India and abroad have been on top of things in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The history of IFS Day dates back to the British era when the foreign service department was established to conduct business with other European powers. As mentioned on the MEA website, in 1783 the East India Company passed an act to set up a department that could help 'relieve the pressure' on Warren Hastings administration in conducting 'secret and political business'. The Indian Foreign Department was then set up to pursue diplomatic activities on behave of the colonial power. In September 1946, before India's independence, the Indian Foreign Service was created "for India's diplomatic, consular and commercial representation overseas."

READ: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Presents First Copy Of New Book To PM Modi

READ: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Holds Talks With Gambian Counterpart Mamadou Tangara

(With ANI Inputs; Image Credits - AP)