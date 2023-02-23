Russia's Lavrov To Visit Delhi To Participate In Foreign Ministers Meet Of G20 Countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be coming to the national capital on a three-day visit from March 1 to March 2 to participate in the G2O Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, confirmed Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On Twitter, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit between March 1 to March 3.

"March 1-3, New Delhi, negotiations with Indian FM Dr S Jaishankar & participation in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the #G20 Member States," the Ministry tweeted. The foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries are scheduled to hold a meeting in New Delhi in March. According to the official information, India’s special invitee guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE. India is hosting G20 meetings in several cities around the country.

In a series of tweets, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Lavrov will hold meetings with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and will also negotiate with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, from February 27–28.

"There is a G20 calendar that we announce as we go along. Yes, there will be a meeting of foreign ministers. We will host the G20 foreign ministers' meeting as is customary. I think it will be in Delhi; that’s the plan. Let's lock it in, and we will announce other details when it is appropriate," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

G20 Presidency

This year, the G20 Presidency is being held by India. The annual G20 summit is slated to take place in the Indian capital on September 9 and 10. The Center has decided to showcase its cultural history in more than 200 meetings in 55 different sites across the nation as part of the group's activities. "The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment." For the safe future of the planet, a sense of trusteeship is the solution. LiFE, i.e., the "Lifestyle for Environment" campaign, can make a big contribution to this. "Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," Modi said during his address at the G20 Summit that took place in Indonesia in 2022.

Image: AP