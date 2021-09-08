Russia's NSA To Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Other Terrorism Issues With Indian Counterpart

The meeting between India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart- Nikolay Patrushev is currently underway in Delhi and details of possible topics of discussion have emerged. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic TV, the security leaders are expected to focus on three subjects including the Afghanistan crisis and terror threats from terrorist organizations- Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The meeting between security leaders comes a day after the Taliban in Kabul announced its Government.

Apart from Indian NSA, the Defence Ministry of India will also participate in the meeting and the Russian NSA is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | A delegation-level meeting of National Security Advisors between India & Russia underway in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YwjYH9Q1VF — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

At the backdrop of Moscow making no final decision on recognising the Taliban Government in Afghanistan, this high-level bilateral and security meeting is taking place. The current developments also highlight India's importance and participation in the ongoing Afghanistan crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had received Patrushev and these meetings are also a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 24.

MEA statements on Russian NSA's visit

"At the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit K. Doval, KC, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, General Nikolay Patrushev is visiting India for High-Level India-Russia Inter-Governmental Consultations on Afghanistan from 7-8 September 2021," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Earlier, the MEA had informed that "the two leaders (PM Modi and President Putin) had expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch on the Afghanistan issue." Following the Modi-Putin conversation, Russia stated that the two leaders expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation in combating the spread of "terrorist ideology" and the drug threat emanating from Afghanistan, and agreed to establish a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on the subject.

Taliban announces Afghanistan Government

On Tuesday, Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister, Mohammad Yaqoob, the eldest son of the Taliban founder Mohammad Omar, as Minister of Defence. It is important to note here that the interior minister of Afghanistan is designated as a global terrorist by the FBI.