Russia's Putin Calls India 'a Time-tested Friend', Vows To Strengthen Military Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit on Monday where he highlighted the long-standing ties between the two nations and cooperation moving forward. Giving his opening remarks from the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Putin said that he was glad to be in India after missing the last summit, and called the country 'a time-tested friend.' Highlighting the highs of India-Russia ties, President Putin revealed that trade had risen by 38% and investments stood at a whopping 38 billion between the nations.

"I am so happy to travel and visit India. We are holding summits every year, taking turns in India and Russia. Unfortunately, we had to skip last year because of the pandemic. I thank you for your invitation this year. We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend. The relations between our nations are growing and I am looking into the future. This year, we have seen an increase in our trade by 38%. We have every opportunity to reach the highs of trade. And the same applies to investments. Mutual investments stand at 38 billion," he said.

India-Russia military cooperation like no other: Putin

Placing special emphasis on the defence ties between the two nations, the Russian President highlighted joint military exercises between the forces and said that India and Russia cooperated in the military sector 'like no other' nation. "We are cooperating and working on promising matters. That applies to the energy sector, tech, and space. We also cooperate in the military sector, like no other country. We also develop high technologies together as well as produce in India," he stated.

"We have a common agenda which is environmental cooperation. We think about the green agenda and development of our economies. We continue to cooperate on global agenda where our positions coincide. We also deal with terrorism and the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. We are concerned about Afghanistan as well. We hold joint military exercises both in India and Russia and I thank you for this. Once again thank you very much for your invitation," Putin concluded.