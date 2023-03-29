Russia’s Rosneft Inks Agreement With IOCL To Increase Crude Oil Supply To India

In a big development, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has signed a term agreement with Russian oil giant Rosneft to increase the crude oil supply between both countries including diversifying the grades. The development came after the Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Oil Company, Igor Sechin, made a working trip to India, during which he met with officials from the Indian government.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, “Witnessed the signing of a long-term agreement between Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Rosneft to increase substantial and diversified crude oil supply from Russia to India. This agreement is emblematic of the growing collaboration between the two countries in the energy arena.”

Witnessed the signing of a long term agreement between Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Rosneft to increase substantial & diversified crude oil supply from Russia to India.



This Agreement is emblematic of the growing collaboration between the two countries in the energy arena.

“Welcomed the substantial growth in bilateral energy trade and deliberated upon new opportunities of cooperation across the entire energy value chain in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi and President Putin,” Puri wrote in another tweet.

Welcomed the substantial growth in bilateral energy trade and deliberated upon new opportunities of cooperation across the entire energy value chain in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi and President Putin.

Apart from this, the parties also discussed different ways of expanding cooperation between Rosneft Oil Company and Indian companies in the entire value chain of the energy sector, including possibilities of making payments in national currencies.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the ongoing implementation of joint projects between Rosneft and its Indian partners, including Sakhalin-1, Taas-Yuryakh, and Vankorneft.

As per the press release issued by the Russian oil giant Rosneft, the latest statistics from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India reveals that Russia for the first time in history has become one of the five largest trading partners of India - the volume of trade between the countries in 2022 reached 38.4 billion dollars. "Thus, the goal set by the leaders of our countries to increase turnover to $30 billion by 2025 has been achieved in advance," said the head of Rosneft.