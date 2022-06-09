Last Updated:

Rusted Arms, Ammunition Recovered In J-K's Samba

Rusted arms and ammunition, including a carbine, were recovered from a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India

The arms and ammunition were found by residents of Chak Manga village on Tuesday evening while digging a well, they said.

The villagers informed the police, which recovered a rusted carbine, two magazines, a mortar bomb and two springs from the spot, officials said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation launched, they said. 

