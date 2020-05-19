'Ruthless Quarantine With A Big Heart': Assam Gears Up For COVID Fight With A New Slogan

As Assam is witnessing a surge in positive cases with large numbers of migrants coming back home from various other states, the state government has coined a new term. "Ruthless quarantine with a big heart", is the new quarantine slogan the state is focusing on from here onward.

"The more effective the quarantine is..."

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Health Minister of the state, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the fight against Covid-19 from now onward will be determined on how effective the quarantine measures and facility is.

"The more effective the quarantine is, the less is the chance of community spread," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Stating that the government has no right to ask anyone to not come to their own state, he added that those who come should be determined to go for quarantine dedicatedly.

"As the health minister of the state, I don't want people in large numbers to come altogether in one go, but they can come batch by batch in a systematic way," he said.

Giving clear indication that the quarantine measures will be very strict from now onwards, he said that in order to ensure that the people get the best care and facilities, the state government is leaving no stone unturned. The state has already booked almost all the hotels in the state to facilitate quarantine.

"The recent cases are being reported from quarantine facilities, which means that there are no chances of community spread," he added.

"So that we can quarantine and at the same time help people in getting the best, it's important for the people to understand that if they come in large numbers, it will not be possible to give them the best," Dr Sarma further added.

Quarantine rule for all

Stressing on the importance of quarantine, he said that even if any minister or for that matter he travels to Delhi, upon his or her return to the state, the individual will have to undergo quarantine.

It may be mentioned that the being the gateway of the Northeast, Assam is not only on the edge of receiving, but also have the greater role to play in flattening the curve at least in the region.

