S. Gurumurthy Explains Why Indian Business Ownership Beats American Business Ownership

Indian businesses will change the world's corporate management and culture, asserted noted author S. Gurumurthy at the Dialogues Summit hosted by the Republic Media Network on Friday. On being asked if Indian businesses are getting influenced by Western ways of doing business and the culture it established, S. Gurumurthy gave a deep insight, having worked in the inner circles of the Indian corporate systems. Gurumurthy said that none of the Indian business models believed the Western model of doing business and that the Indian business merely pretended to be in support of the West-powered business environments. The first and foremost thing that was promoted was loyalty in Indian businesses, "right from the head to the peon" of the company, they all are loyal to the company, that is what Indian businesses strive on, stated Gurumurthy.

Republic Media Network hosted the Dialogues Summit which saw several economic experts assemble to deliver keynote addresses. Among the esteemed panel of guests, noted thought-leader and Editor of Thuglak S Gurumurthy ideated on a range of issues from how the world was turned into a 'One Size Fits All Model' to how the West did the greatest damage to the environment. Catch the unmissable presentation by Gurumurthy and his fireside chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

'Need for culture & development to align'

Gurumurthy emphasised on aligning culture and development to progress efficiently. He spoke about how Japan is now trying to rework their strategy and make it purely 'Japanese' in nature. The Japanese being an important industrial power also did not believe in the western way of doing business.

"I think time has come to align your culture to development. Without doing so at your family level, governmnent level, corporate level, media level, you will never be able to become a global power on your terms."

Speaking further about Japan, he said that Japan is now reworking its strategy on how to become more native in nature, which it will find very hard to do, Gurumurthy believes. "In the house they have a different culture, in the office they have a different culture. Because there are all strategic reformulations of a failed nation and defeated nation to come up," he stated.

"Every nation formulates its strategy, so have we, but we were not a confident people but now we are becoming confident society. Our CAs, lawyers, MBA graduates have become confirdent which allows us develop our own theories now. As India rises, the Indian way of doing things will become a brand for others to follow," he said.

Watch Gurumurthy's Full Speech Here: