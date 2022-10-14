Editor of Tughlak, RSS ideologue and Chairman Vivekanand International Foundation, S Gurumurthy, while speaking at the Republic Economic Summit, took on the 'one-size-fits-all' model given by the west in the 1950s. He also hailed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was rejecting the model on the basis that imported models can not be replanted in India. During his speech, he also explained the paradigm shift that took place in the world while following the 'one-size-fits-all' model.

Speaking on the West-imposed 'one-size-fits-all' model, S Gurumurthy said, "The West nations in 1951 formulated a model that if underdeveloped nations have to develop, they have to give up their philosophy and culture. This was nothing, but their definition of modernisation, a 'one-size-fits-all' model. This model was recommended to all, but in 1990 this became mandatory. This was the foundation of globalisation."

"First, it was recommended one-size-fits-all model; in 1990, it was a mandated one-size-fits-all model; in 2008, it became a suspect one-size-fits-all model; in 2020, when COVID came it became a questioned one-size-fits-all model and after Ukraine, it has become a challenged one-size-fits-all model. We must understand the shift that occurred," the Chairman of the Vivekanand International Foundation said.

India rejects 'one-size-fits-all'

"In 2001, when 9/11 attack took place, Americans felt the need to bring the larger arrangement in place and therefore, they brought the G20 arrangement. In the first G20 meeting in 2005, a resolution was passed that this one-size-fits-all model will not work as each country will have to create its own model," he said adding, "The World Bank claimed that the model won't work along with United Nations."

Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, S Gurumurthy added, "It was only in 2014, when BJP government came to power, PM Modi in NITI Aayog's fundamental charter wrote that imported models can not be replanted into India. We have to think what will work in and for India."