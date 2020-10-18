'The Limit': S Gurumurthy Says Param Bir 'totally Discredited'; Seeks Transfer Of TRP Case

Noted CA, political analyst and Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy has said that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh stands 'totally discredited' after his lies against Republic Media Network in the TRP scam were exposed on Sunday. In the biggest revelation, the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC's) mail confirmed that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it. The concerned BARC email comprehensively establishes that the entire campaign floated against Republic Media Network was based on a lie.

Following the massive expose, S Gurumurthy asked whether the courts would take note of the malicious campaign against the Republic Media Network and would transfer all the cases out of the hands of Mumbai police.

This is the limit. The Mumbai CoP stands totally discredited. Will the courts take note of this and transfer all Republic cases out of Mumbai? https://t.co/r0RPluPo3V — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) October 18, 2020

What is the BARC's email to Republic?

Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response."

Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn. The email by BARC shows that the Mumbai Police Commissioner's entire campaign against Republic Media Network was based on a lie.

Param Bir Singh had held a news conference to accuse Republic TV and two Marathi news channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema - of being involved in an alleged TRP scam. He claimed that after an investigation based on a complaint by an agency working with BARC, it has found that money was paid to watch the channel for certain hours in order to increase ratings. However, just six hours later, Republic Media Network accessed the FIR - based on which Police had undertaken said investigation - and exposed that there was not one mention of Republic TV or any affiliate-entity of the Republic Media Network in it; Instead, the FIR named another news channel. Republic also accessed the complaint based on which the FIR was filed, which concurred that Republic was in no way named.

