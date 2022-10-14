S Gurumurthy Slams US Federal Reserve System And How It Lost Ability To Manage Inflation

In the second edition of the Republic's India Economic Summit, Editor-Tughlak, RSS ideologue and Chairman of Vivekanand International Foundation S Gurumurthy slammed the US Federal Reserve system and how it has lost the ability to manage inflation, adding, "It has been doing so only by printing dollars."

He also destroyed the West over its 'One Size Fit All Model', detailing the unfair approach it has towards other nations, like India, in the world. He also informed that the United States referred to the history of economics to resolve the financial crisis in 2008.

'US Federal Reserve System lost ability to manage inflation'

Speaking on 'Mission Superpower: The Indian Way', Gurumurthy stated, "A very very powerful message against the entire architecture of global financial theories, which were questioned in 2008. In fact, there was a street fight among economists. The Lehman Brothers published in 2020 annual report that the share of the banks of the US Federal Reserve System in the US is one-third of the total money that is being lent and borrowed. The US Federal Reserve system has lost the ability to manage inflation. It has been doing so only by printing dollars."

Gurumurthy also said, "We need to understand the ways in which the world works. With this, I will take you through a bit of history. In 2008, when the financial crisis came, many American economists felt that they have to cast aside macroeconomics, and read the history of economics to know how nations, people, and policies are being made, as, without the background, you cannot handle the present crisis. This was the sound use which was expressed at that time."

"In 1951, the western nations formulated a model, that if the underdeveloped nations have to develop, they have to give up their philosophy, culture, way of life, and all the cast-creed system has to collapse, and this is nothing but the western anthropological modernity. This was the official document of the United Nations, and it was found in Max Weber's Theory, that only Protestant Christian ethics can bring development, and he wrote a book on the religion of Hinduism and Buddhism, to say that the two countries, India and China will never cover because they believe in Karma and Rebirth. Only the individuals in society can put you in entrepreneurship," he added.

Fuming over the 'One Size Fit All Model' model of the West, Gurumurthy further said, "This was the base of a 1951 document which our sociology department, our economics department, everything began functioning. We need to understand, it was - 'One Size Fit All Model'. This was recommended to all the nations but in 1990, this model became mandatory. So, they created institutions, theories, and huge amounts of campaigning models, against which we were fighting. That the globalisation is based on a philosophy that might collapse anytime, because, the institutional arrangement needed for globalisation presumes that there will be world peace forever."