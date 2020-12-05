S Gurumurthy Speaks To Arnab On India's Challenges, Media & Rajinikanth's Political Impact

In a freewheeling interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Tughlak editor S Gurumurthy elaborated on a number of critical issues. Highlighting three key challenges for India, he stressed the need to have a strong opposition. Maintaining that no party should remain in power forever, he expressed hope that a non-family party interested in the affairs of the nation would emerge in the near future.

During the discussion, the political commentator also gave a perspective on the functioning of the Delhi media citing his experience in the past. Weighing in on the entry of filmstar Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu politics, Gurumurthy explained all the possible ramifications. Moreover, the Tughlak editor revealed the reason for staying away from electoral and power politics.

Here are some of the excerpts from the interview:

Biggest challenges to India

"I think the most important thing is the kind of hostility that is being generated by vested interests supported by questionable forces against the rise of India to which the present government has contributed immensely."

"The second important challenge is the emergence of national and regional parties which are the handmaid of families. So, they exist only to protect the family interests. And the families are interested not only in power but also interested in money and all kinds of things that go with it. So, the opposition party at the Centre and some ruling parties at the states have been reduced to the family polity."

"The third challenge is the way I have seen the media and the way the media is today are 2 different paradigms. In those days, the media used to focus on issues of importance. Of course, there were always issues of competing positions taken by the media. But the media was clean. The media by far and large had taken honest positions. There were institutional editors and there could be a paper's opinion and this had largely guided the nation, though it suffered a huge setback during the emergency because of the fact that most proprietors as Advaniji said crawled when they were asked to bend. But some journalists really cropped up out of that painful experience and for the next 15 - 20 years, we could see the media taking up very powerful issues like the Bofors, like even the trouble which the judiciary underwent. Supporting the judiciary and even judiciary standing by the media. You know this kind of awareness between constitutional and 4th estate, as they call, the media sustained the Indian democracy. But somehow in the last few years, there has been a decline, in fact, more than a decade ago, this decline started. The media itself is not trusted as an honest institution."

BJP needs a strong opposition

"I couldn't agree with you more because I am as worried about BJP as I am annoyed with Congress. BJP needs a strong opposition for it to be efficient, for it to be alert, for it not to degenerate. Degeneration can occur to any political party which accesses power easily. That is what happened to Congress. So, the family accessed power easily through the party. Congress is in this state is bad for democracy. And it is equally bad for BJP I agree."

Gandhi family's fate in AgustaWestland scam

"I'm sure because I have investigated this matter and in AgustaWestland deal, they cannot escape, because unlike Bofors, it is a current case. In the Bofors also they were caught but the government escaped them. A CBI director recently wrote in his book that the government escaped the Gandhis. But today, they cannot escape the consequences, I am confident. But I am worried about what the reaction of Congress will be. If Congress becomes a shield and begins fighting for them (Gandhis) then Congress will also go. I appeal to the conscience of the Congress. It should not pledge the party to defend the case."

Perspective on the Delhi media

“Everything is accepted in Delhi. Everything becomes normal. Some 100 people who organized parties of 200-300 people control Delhi. And if a person is not invited to the party, he is not seen as sufficiently influential. So, I have seen people soliciting invitations for those parties. This is opinion-making in Delhi. This has to be exposed to the rest of the country.”

“You know, when I was a journalist, I could never think of a journalist having a farmhouse in Delhi. Imagine the number of journalists who have farmhouses. I am a chartered accountant. I am not just a journalist. And I commanded an enormous amount of influence in the corporate world. But I never translated it to money. I have seen journalists making money. Where did they get the money from? So, you understand, there is an enormous amount of vested interest.”

Staying away from electoral politics

“1987 and onwards when I became very very popular, there was a lot of demand that I should be associated with BJP. And I refused to associate with a political party because it constraints my mode of thinking. Then I will have to align myself to a viewpoint that will not give me the freedom. I said no. But in 1992, there was a lot of pressure on me to become a Rajya Sabha member. And then I was very confused because the people who were asking me were such tall people, everyone wanted to name them. So, I went to Kanchi Mahaswamy. He is said to have lived for 100 years who guided me in every aspect of my life.”

"So, I found that you can be in public life but you should not be in power or electoral politics, appealed to me so much that I went and told the Mahaswamy this appealed to me. Then he said what appeals to you, you do it. Then I said no. That is how I got completely divorced from electoral and power politics. This is my life. And I did not take this decision today, I took it almost 30 years ago."

The biggest turning point in life

“One, the declaration of emergency changed my perception about life, the political system, political parties, the judiciary. The way the judiciary surrendered to a family, that shocked me. Something has to be done about it. Something has to be done about this polity. That is where I felt my personal life is meaningless unless I do something. This made me a public man. Emergency turned me into a public man. This is the first point. Second, when Ramnath Goenka forced me to become a journalist, when I had investigated the affairs of a large corporate, and there was no one willing to write on that subject because it is somebody's investigation, I cannot write on it. It will not become a popular column. I will not write. It will have no meaning. So, they ascribed all the negatives. Goenka told me- Guru you have to become a journalist. It completely changed my entire attitude. I used to draft long documents. I had to write short articles. This is the turning point. At least in this, I had a role. But the third turning point was Rajiv Gandhi arresting me on a forged letter and charging me with espionage because I was investigating Sonia Gandhi.”

Impact of Rajinikanth's entry into politics

"In the last few decades, there is a huge separation between atheist politics and religious Tamil Nadu. So when Rajinikanth talks about spiritual politics, he appeals to the religious Tamil Nadu against the atheist Dravidian parties, a fantastic formulation by him. Outside Tamil Nadu, nobody can understand because it is such an abstract idea. Spiritualism. Owaisi bringing it into politics will bring questions that people will ask. But those who know Tamil Nadu, the pulse of Tamil Nadu know when he talks about spiritual politics, he actually talks against the DMK. So don't underestimate that formulation of spiritual politics."

Rajinikanth's possible alliance with BJP

"Now as far as BJP is concerned, BJP and Rajinikanth will work together in my view. Because when Rajinikanth comes to power in Tamil Nadu, he will need a friendly central government. So he and BJP had an alignment of interest. But my feeling is, in the next two-three months the kind of turns that Tamil Nadu politics will take, is something which cannot be imagined today."

