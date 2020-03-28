The Debate
S Gurumurthy Urges Infosys To File Police Complaint Against Software Engineer

General News

RBI Board member S Gurumurthy on Friday urged Infosys in Bengaluru to file a police complaint against the software engineer who had called to spread COVID-19.

Infosys

RBI Board member S Gurumurthy on Friday had urged Infosys in Bengaluru to file a police complaint against the software engineer who called on everyone affected by COVID-19 to "spread the Coronavirus". Taking to Twitter, he stated that the issue is not limited to just Infosys but it is a national security issue. 

On Saturday, the Bengaluru police arrested the software engineer, while the company sacked him citing 'zero tolerance' policy. In a shocking post, identified as Mujeeb Mohammad, the engineer had written that people should sneeze in the open and spread coronavirus.

Infosys' statement

Meanwhile, Infosys said it is 'deeply concerned', adding that it 'strongly reaffirm commitment to responsible social-sharing' and has a 'zero-tolerance policy.' It has said that after investigation, it has found that the case is not of 'a mistaken identity' and hence it has sacked the employee. 

 Read: China's rearguard actions to arrest COVID-19 spread offer lessons for India: Health experts

Read: Ramayan's on-screen Ram & Sita elated as iconic programme returns amid Covid lockdown

The Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  

Read: COVID-19: Woman arrested in Bengal for posting fake news on social media

Read: Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to offer free meals amid coronavirus lockdown

