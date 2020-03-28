S Gurumurthy Urges Infosys To File Police Complaint Against Software Engineer

RBI Board member S Gurumurthy on Friday had urged Infosys in Bengaluru to file a police complaint against the software engineer who called on everyone affected by COVID-19 to "spread the Coronavirus". Taking to Twitter, he stated that the issue is not limited to just Infosys but it is a national security issue.

On Saturday, the Bengaluru police arrested the software engineer, while the company sacked him citing 'zero tolerance' policy. In a shocking post, identified as Mujeeb Mohammad, the engineer had written that people should sneeze in the open and spread coronavirus.

Appreciate @infosys. But issue is not limited to internal code of Infosys. It is a national security issue. As the employee had posted the anti national tweet, Infosys has to file a complaint with police as part of its public duty. It is not just employer Vs employee issue https://t.co/sIj5a60nm3 — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) March 27, 2020

Infosys' statement

Meanwhile, Infosys said it is 'deeply concerned', adding that it 'strongly reaffirm commitment to responsible social-sharing' and has a 'zero-tolerance policy.' It has said that after investigation, it has found that the case is not of 'a mistaken identity' and hence it has sacked the employee.

Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. (1/2) — Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020

The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee. (2/2) — Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020

The Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

