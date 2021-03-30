S Jaishankar Meets Ashraf Ghani; Highlights What's Needed For Durable Peace In Afghanistan

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Dushanbe to attend the ninth Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process conference. Presenting India’s views on the troubled Afghan peace process at a crucial meet on Afghanistan hosted by Tajikistan, S Jaishankar outlined what Afghanistan needs in order to attain 'durable peace'.

It is to be noted that EAM S Jaishankar met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday and had a discussion on the Afghan peace process before uttering out India's views at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference. S Jaishankar arrived in the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

S Jaishankar on his Twitter handle shared a picture of his meeting with the Afghanistan President. During the meeting, S Jaishankar personally shared India's perspective on the peace process.

Now, S Jaishankar has shared India's perspective in three points. The External Affairs Minister of India also outlined what actually war-torn nation like Afghanistan needs in order to attain a durable pace. He highlighted to attain a durable peace in Afghanistan it is necessary for the regions around it also remain peaceful. In order to maintain the Afghan peace process' success 'it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.'

1. For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine ‘double peace’, that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 30, 2021

2. If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 30, 2021

3. Today, we are striving for a more inclusive Afghanistan that can overcome decades of conflict. But that will happen only if we stay true to principles that Heart of Asia has long embodied. Collective success may not be easy but the alternative is only collective failure. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 30, 2021

The previous week, Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar visited India and held-back-to-back talks with S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. The Afghan Foreign Minister during his meeting with Jaishankar on the peace process, the two sides reviewed the Troika Peace Meeting in Moscow and assessed the final declaration of the meeting as positive for strengthening and advancing the peace process. On the other hand, with his meeting with NSA Doval, both discussed the peace plan of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for the success of Afghanistan peace negotiations.

The Afghan peace process consists of proposals and negotiations in order to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan. Although time-to-time efforts have taken place since the war began in 2001, negotiations and the peace movement intensified in 2018 amid talks between the Taliban, which is the main insurgent group fighting against the Afghan government, and American troops. Besides the United States, regional powers such as India, China, and Russia, as well as NATO play a part in facilitating the peace process.

Meanwhile, the Taliban warned the United States on March 26 against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

