S Jaishankar On 3-day Visit To Sri Lanka; Release Of Fishermen Likely On Agenda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, where he will discuss issues of mutual and bilateral interests with the country's top leadership. He is expected to push for the release of apprehended Indian fishermen and also hold talks on the stalled Colombo port project.

S Jaishankar is the first Indian dignitary to visit Sri Lanka in the year 2021 and the meeting also marks the first since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed full presidential powers. The Foreign Minister will meet President Rajapaksa, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena during his visit from December 5 to 7.

In the statement, the MEA said, “Jaishankar will hold discussions with his counterpart and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest.”

About the stalled Colombo project

India plans to build the East Container Terminal (ECT) development project at Colombo Port, in collaboration with Tokyo in a mega $500 million deal. But the project has been halted due to strong opposition from Colombo Port trade unions.

In May 2019, India and Japan had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Sri Lankan government to develop the terminal at the Colombo Port, but the Sri Lankan unions and leftist opposition groups began mounting public resistance to the port deal. S Jaishankar is likely to push for the quick implementation of the project during his visit.

Release of 40 Indian fishermen

Jaishankar's visit has come less than a week after India called on Sri Lanka to release 40 Indian fishermen and six boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. India had also urged the island nation to provide necessary facilitation and assistance, such as consular access, to the fishermen.

The discussion took place during the fourth meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries on December 31. The Indian delegation reaffirmed commitment to working constructively with their Sri Lankan counterparts to address all issues related to fishermen and their livelihoods, in line with past commitments.

Jaishankar is likely to raise the matter of apprehended fishermen and boats with the top leadership of Sri Lanka.

