S Jaishankar Remembers Jawaharlal Nehru On His 132nd Birth Anniversary

This Sunday marked the 132nd birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tribute to him on this day. Every year on November 14 in India, Children's Day is commemorated to honour Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Nehru was known as 'Chacha Nehru' for emphasising the necessity of showing kids love and attention.

On the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jaishankar posted on the microblogging site Twitter. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to India's first Prime Minister by writing, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," on Twitter.

Pay homage to India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 14, 2021

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi, the president of Congress, also paid respects to Nehru on Sunday at Shantivan in New Delhi. The party shared a video on Twitter featuring Sonia Gandhi paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Rahul Gandhi also paid respect to Nehru by posting one of his quotations, "What we need is a generation of peace" on Twitter, a message that he issued during his term as India's Prime Minister.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pays her tributes to India's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. #RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/PWrhYLMyyb — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2021

Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity and peace. pic.twitter.com/h89MpL39Ph — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2021

One of Nehru's quotes for Indian farmers was also shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra She wrote, "All the Indians spread across the land of India matter the most. Bharat Mata is the people of crores and crores and Bharat Mata ki Jai is the jai of all those who live on her land"

"...भारत भूमि में फैले सारे भारतवासी ही सबसे ज्यादा मायने रखते हैं। भारत माता यही करोड़ों-करोड़ जनता है और भारत माता की जय उसकी भूमि पर रहने वाले इन सबकी जय है।"

~ पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू



भारत माता की जय में किसानों की जय है, जवानों की जय, श्रमिकों की जय है।#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/m8DelKDKFl — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2021

More about Children's Day

Following Nehru's death, it was agreed that his birthday would be celebrated in India as 'Bal Diwas,' or Children's Day. Nehru was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on On November 14, 1889. On this day, a variety of activities are planned for kids in schools across the country, including games, competitions, and other activities, while government bodies pay honour to the late Prime Minister and hold commemorative ceremonies. The United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day in 1954, and even India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day every year but after Nehru's death in 1964, a resolution was unanimously passed in Parliament declaring the day of Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI