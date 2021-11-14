Last Updated:

S Jaishankar Remembers Jawaharlal Nehru On His 132nd Birth Anniversary

On the 132nd anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru's birth, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tribute to him on Sunday.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
S Jaishankar

Image: PTI


This Sunday marked the 132nd birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tribute to him on this day. Every year on November 14 in India, Children's Day is commemorated to honour Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Nehru was known as 'Chacha Nehru' for emphasising the necessity of showing kids love and attention.

On the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jaishankar posted on the microblogging site Twitter. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to India's first Prime Minister by writing, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," on Twitter.

Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi, the president of Congress, also paid respects to Nehru on Sunday at Shantivan in New Delhi. The party shared a video on Twitter featuring Sonia Gandhi paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Rahul Gandhi also paid respect to Nehru by posting one of his quotations, "What we need is a generation of peace" on Twitter, a message that he issued during his term as India's Prime Minister.

One of Nehru's quotes for Indian farmers was also shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra She wrote, "All the Indians spread across the land of India matter the most. Bharat Mata is the people of crores and crores and Bharat Mata ki Jai is the jai of all those who live on her land"

More about Children's Day

Following Nehru's death, it was agreed that his birthday would be celebrated in India as 'Bal Diwas,' or Children's Day. Nehru was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on On November 14, 1889. On this day, a variety of activities are planned for kids in schools across the country, including games, competitions, and other activities, while government bodies pay honour to the late Prime Minister and hold commemorative ceremonies. The United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day in 1954, and even India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day every year but after Nehru's death in 1964, a resolution was unanimously passed in Parliament declaring the day of Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI

First Published:
