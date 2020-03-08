EAM S Jaishankar Assures Efforts Underway To Rescue Indian Pilgrims From Qom In Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that the government is preparing to rescue Indian pilgrims stranded in the Qom city of Iran amid deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

He said that the screening process has begun at airports and follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. S Jaishankar assured that the Indian Embassy in Iran is cooperating with the External Affairs Ministry on the matter.

Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom #Iran.Screening process has started & follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is top priority & Embassy team @india_in_iran is fully engaged on this@PawarSpeaks @ghulamnazad @DrJitendraSingh https://t.co/ROB1i8kD3P — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 8, 2020

Tagging a tweet of NCP President Sharad Pawar in which he urged S Jaishankar to provide assistance to those Indians who have been stranded in Iran, the External Affairs Minister said efforts are underway for the return of Indian pilgrims from Qom in Iran.

READ | Sharad Pawar Voices Concern For Indians In Iran Amid COVID-19; Requests EAM To Assist Them

'Ensuring Indian fishermen are provided supplies'

In another tweet, S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Iran is in touch with Indian fishermen and no case of coronavirus has been reported among them.

Tagging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and Tharoor, the External Affairs Minister also said that the Ministry is in close connection with the Embassy in Iran to rescue the Indian fishermen stranded there.

Our Emb @India_in_Iran continues to maintain close contact w Indian fishermen in #Iran.No case of #COVID19 reportd among them. Ensuring tht they hv adequate supplies. Will continue to monitor their welfare.@vijayanpinarayi @vijayrupanibjp @CMOTamilNadu @ShashiTharoor @mkstalin — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 8, 2020

READ | Iran Reports 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-day Toll

READ | First Coronavirus Death In India Suspected In Leh

Coronavirus grips Iran

Iran is among the worst affected countries due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Iran's Health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths due to the virus, which is the highest toll recorded within 24 hours in the Islamic republic.

This brings the total number of deaths in Iran to 194, which is one of the highest tolls outside China where the disease originated.

Coronavirus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases as of March 8. The country has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as canceled major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country to bring down the spread of the virus.

READ | Another Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies Due To Coronavirus: Reports