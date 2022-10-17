S Jaishankar Sees 'world Of Possibilities' As More Indian Firms Plan To Invest In Egypt

The Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed faith in Egypt's credibility and emphasised the fact that several reputable Indian companies have been planning to make investments there. Speaking at the India-Egypt Business Forum in Cairo, Jaishankar stated, “Well-reputed Indian companies are coming out to a destination like Egypt, assessing the possibilities here favourably,” ANI reported. He further noted, “I think this says a lot about our companies and your credibility as an investment destination. I see a world of possibilities here.”

While talking about the forum, Jaishankar said in a tweet, “A wide representation from chemicals, manufacturing, fertilizers, education, renewable energy, retail, pharma and service industry.” In a subsequent tweet, EAM said that he noted their "enthusiasm" for the expanding prospects for further trade and cooperation.

Addressed a meeting of the India-Egypt Business Forum in Cairo this afternoon.



A wide representation from chemicals, manufacturing, fertilizers, education, renewable energy, retail, pharma and service industry. pic.twitter.com/N4zezhGKSm — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2022

Egypt President urged India to expand trade turnover

Furthermore, the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged India to expand trade turnover and said that present revenue was insufficient. Stating his pleasure in meeting with the President, EAM Jaishankar said that when their two coworkers spoke, they mentioned a 7.2-billion-dollar trade turnover, however, President Sisi told Jaishankar that he didn't believe it was sufficient. “So, he urged us, saying, find ways of increasing it,” Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar said, “Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt". He further conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him a personal message.

Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.



Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message. pic.twitter.com/JdqS2BBbxX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2022

In Addition to this, in another tweet, he emphasised that he greatly appreciates President Sisi's advice on how to expand their cooperation in numerous areas. EAM Jaishankar also said that India and Egypt participate in international discourse as independent-minded countries and promote the causes of peace, growth, and progress.

According to Jaishankar, India appreciates Egypt's engagement in the G20 during its chairmanship.

Wheat agreement between India and Egypt

Besides this, when speaking about the wheat arrangement that took place between India and Egypt, Jaishankar remarked, “This year, is the first year after a gap or perhaps the first year ever that Egypt has bought wheat from India.” He further clarified that however, for India, it turned out to be a challenging year for agriculture due to the weather condition, and so they were unable to maintain any significant initial supply.

Egypt, which imports wheat from Russia and Ukraine for 80% of its requirements, had a scarcity due to the war between these two nations. On April 14, of this year, India has been added to the list of accredited countries that can provide Egypt with wheat, removing a long-standing Non-Tariff Barrier. As part of its plans to diversify its wheat sources, Egypt has an agreement to purchase 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India.

Further, Egypt agreed to purchase 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India in the month of May, but no contract had yet been drawn up. Due to decreased domestic output, India restricted wheat exports in May but allowed exceptions for nations like Egypt that needed to ensure their food security.

(Image: PTI)