EAM S Jaishankar Talks To Iranian Counterpart; Focus On Bilateral Ties, Afghanistan Crisis

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javed Zarif. Later, in a tweet, the Indian statesman later hailed the discussion as 'good' and said that it was aimed at bolstering the Indo-Iranian ties. It is imperative to note that discussion came days before Iran was set to undergo a major political change with the swearing-in of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as the country’s new President.

Good to talk to Iranian FM @JZarif. A productive conversation on our ties. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 21, 2021

Shared concerns

While neither of the sides reveals the details of the conversation, it is worth noting that the telephonoic conversation took place nearly two weeks after Jaishankar traveled to Tehran and met his Iranian counterpart in person. Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, as informed by Iran's Embassy in the national capital. With the Taliban on the trajectory of regaining control over Afghanistan, both India and Iran share common concerns.

On the other hand, this comes as the Afghanistan government delegation led by Abdullah Abdullah, the second-highest Afghan official and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, held talks with Taliban leaders in Doha. In the aftermath, the Afghan government and Taliban issued a joint statement on the situation and agreed to prevent civilian casualties. Both sides have agreed to protect the country’s civilian infrastructure, prevent civilian casualties, and cooperate with humanitarian assistance. India has plausibly been a strong ally of the Afghanistan government, and has bankrolled developmental projects like the Afghan Parliament, the India-Afghanistan friendship dam, and colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, enhanced relationships also give New Delhi an opportunity to negotiate the release of five sailors who have been stranded in the middle eastern country since 2019. Earlier this month, five Indian sailors stranded in Iran have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them to come back to India. In a video message to the prime minister, the five sailors made desperate pleas seeking their return to the homeland. They said they were duped by Indian agents who promised them employment abroad. The stranded sailors also urged PM Modi to take strict action against the agents who dupe the people under the false promises of giving them jobs abroad.

The five stranded sailors also informed in their video message that they were held by Iran authorities in jail for nearly 400 days under fake charges of drugs smuggling. They were released on March 9 but their passport and other documents were withheld by the Iranian authorities.

"We had been in jail almost 400 days in a fraud case. Despite being released on March 9, Iranian authorities have not given our passports and documents. We are facing difficulties," one of the men said in the video message.

Image: AP