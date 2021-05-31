S Jaishankar To Chair BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting On June 1 Via Video-conferencing

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair a meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) foreign ministers on Tuesday through video-conferencing. In this meeting, the leaders will exchange views on the COVID-19 pandemic and global and regional issues of concern, sustainable development and countering terrorism. This is the third time India will host the BRICS Summit after 2012 and 2016. The theme for India’s Chairship for 2021 would be ‘BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation, and Consensus’.

"India as the current BRICS Chair will convene the standalone meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/ International Relations on 01 June 2021," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a release.

Brazil Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Reform of 'multilateral system'

This year, the ministers are expected to exchange views on the priorities for BRICS will include reform of the multilateral system such as-- COVID-19 pandemic situation, the need for strengthening and reforming the multilateral system with a view to enhancing its capacity to effectively address the diverse challenges of our time and to adapt them to contemporary realities, on global and regional issues of concern, sustainable development, countering terrorism besides discussing ways to enhance intra-BRICS cooperation, especially people-to-people cooperation," the release said.

MEA Jaishankar launches BRICS 2021 website

On February 19, S Jaishankar had launched a website for BRICS, a bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, nearly half the world’s population. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar announced, “Glad to have launched the #BRICS2021 website. Will provide a comprehensive snapshot of our strong BRICS engagement and the exhaustive calendar of events during BRICS at 15 under the Chairmanship of India.”

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @TheJaishankar/Facebook/ANI)