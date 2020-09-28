SAARC Museum Planned In 2005 Yet To Be Operational; Rs 18 Crore Spent, Outlines CAG Report

According to a CAG report tabled in Parliament last week, a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) museum, proposed by India in 2005 to reflect the living tradition of member nations, is yet to be operational. It said that the government has already spent over Rs 18 crore on the project. The CAG has rapped the Ministry of External Affairs for not being able to complete the museum in time.

According to the report, India proposed the establishment of a SAARC Museum of Textiles and Handicrafts to preserve designs in various crafts and related traditions, train artisans and craftspersons, foster design skills, hold promotional events and undertake research in the XIII South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) Summit held at Dhaka in November 2005.

It was further decided (February 2007) during the first Inter-Governmental Meeting of SAARC that the Museum would be established in India and subsequently, in its second meeting, Dilli Haat, Pitampura, was selected (November 2008) as the permanent venue of the Museum.

'The project is still not complete'

The Foreign Affairs Ministry leased the space for the museum from Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in November 2009 and paid rent of Rs 15.59 crore for two exhibition halls in January 2010. India’s share of maintenance charges was Rs 4.74 crore for the subsequent 13 years. The financial implication of the project was Rs 25.18 crore.

The Comptroller and Auditor General said the design of the museum was circulated to all SAARC member nations -- Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives and Nepal.

According to the CAG report, the museum was expected to be operational from March 31, 2015. “Though the Museum Project was to be completed by 30 March 2015 and made operational by 31 March 2015, the project is still not complete and operational as of December 2019,” CAG said.

In reply, MEA in 2019, stated that Civil and electrical works at the SAARC Museum of Textile and Handicrafts, Pitampura, Dilli Haat is complete. An amount of Rs 1.41 crore was released on 13 March 2019 to undertake the interior works. However, the tendering process for the works has been put on hold as HHEC informed that they are not in a position to take the responsibility of management and future operations of the Museum after completion of the interior works as the administrative Ministry i.e. Ministry of Textiles is contemplating the closure of the PSU.

In the absence of a clear roadmap for the future of the Museum, it was thought not prudent to go ahead with the interior works. The matter was referred to the Ministry of Textiles to come up with some alternative management plan. The Ministry of Textiles has invited MEA for a full-fledged discussion on the matter and further course of action.

“…deficient systemic approach in monitoring of the project by MEA resulted in non-completion of the project of establishment of SAARC Museum which was envisaged as a vibrant centre reflecting the living tradition of the SAARC and to provide a catalyst approach to the SAARC preferential trading agreement process despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 18.47 crore and a delay of over 10 years,” CAG said.

