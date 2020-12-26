Sabarimala Temple Income Drops From Rs 156.60 Cr Last Year To Rs 9.09 Cr Due To COVID-19

The income of the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala during the first 39 days of the season this year has fallen to Rs 9.09 crore from Rs 156.60 crore in the same period last year due to restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) president, N Vasu, while attending a press meet at Sabarimala temple on Friday said that so far 71,706 devotees performed darshan. He also mentioned that the recommendations of the High Court and the government regarding the number of devotees visiting Sabarimala are given priority.

TDB president N Vasu said, "The income of Sabarimala has dropped tremendously. Compared to the previous year, less than five per cent of the people have come to visit this year."

Kerala: Sabarimala temple income drops amid pandemic

Speaking further, the TDB president informed that the preparations for the Mandala-Makarvilaku Festival have been completed. Since the season started, 390 cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal as on December 24. Vasu said, "Of these, 96 devotees were sent back after testing COVID positive. COVID-19 was confirmed for 289 employees put on duty at Sabarimala, which includes permanent employees and temporary workers from all sections of the Devaswom Board, Police, Health Department, KSEB and Excise. An antigen test camp was also setup at Sannidhanam to detect Covid disease in the employees."

While highlighting the precautions taken by Sabarimala shrine, Vasu said that those who were diagnosed with the disease and those who were included in the primary contact list were removed from Sannidhanam in a timely manner. The president said, "Despite the staff being affected, an alternative system was put in place to carry out the pilgrimage. Those tested with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals." The High Court and the government have directed that only those who have undergone the RT-PCR test should be allowed to visit Sabarimala from December 26, Vasu added.

(With ANI inputs)