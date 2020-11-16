Sabarimala Temple Opens For Pilgrims Ahead Of Mandalakala-Makaravillakku Festival

Marking the onset of a two-month-long pilgrim season, which was curtailed due to Covid-19 outbreak, Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple opened for devotees to celebrate the annual Mandalakala-Makaravillakku festival on Sunday evening.

Devotees can visit the temple from Monday morning, while the Mandalapooja will be performed on December 26. The doors of the Sanctum Sanctorum were opened by Melshanti (main priest) AK Sudheer Namboothiri who lit the lamps at 5 pm in the presence of Chief Priest Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

The newly elected Sabarimala priests VK Jayaraj Potti and MN Reji Kumar were invited to climb the holy 18 steps of the temple by the outgoing main priest.

The number of visitors has been limited to 1,000 per day and while the number of pilgrims visiting the temple on Mandavilakku and Makaravilakku days will be increased to 5,000.

"We've limited the number of pilgrims to 1,000 per day during the initial days of the week. On weekends 2,000 will be allowed. On Sabarimala Mandavilakku and Makaravilakku days, the number of pilgrims to be increased to 5,000," the Travancore Devaswom Board had announced earlier.

The Mandala festival season is observed till December 26 and after that temple will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival. Makaravilakku will be celebrated on January 14, 2021.

Kerala Govt makes arrangements

The Kerala government has made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It would be mandatory for devotees planning to trek to the shrine to carry COVID-19 negative certificates and those deployed for duties at the temple will also have to produce them.

Vijayan said if pilgrims from other states tested positive, they would be given all facilities for undergoing treatment Kerala. However, if they wished to return to their respective states, necessary arrangements would be made.

The Ayyappa temple had opened for devotees during the five day monthly pujas from October 17 after remaining shut for pilgrims for the past six months.

(With inputs from agency)