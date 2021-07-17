Sabarimala Temple Reopens For 5 Days, Vaccination Certificate Or Negative RT-PCR Mandatory

The Kerala government has decided to reopen the famous Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa, to conduct the rituals and will be open for 5,000 devotees per day. The temple will be open for five days from Saturday, July 17 onwards. Amid the growing cases of COVID-19, people will have to either provide a certificate of complete vaccination for COVID-19 or show a negative RT-PCR report issued 48 hours prior to the visit.

The government has opened an online booking system to avoid more than the capped 5,000 devotees being allowed inside the Sabarimala temple. All the other major temples in the state have been ordered to remain shut by the state government. The Pinarayi Vijayan government remains vigilant in its pursuit to reduce the load on the healthcare system and will continue with its strict protocols. In Kerala, there is a strict check on the movement of people along with a complete weekend lockdown.

In Kerala on Friday, July 16, 13,750 people tested COVID positive while 130 patients died. Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur are known to be the most adversely hit districts in Kerala. On Friday, the number of recoveries of COVID-19 patients was lesser than the number of people who tested positive for the virus. 10,697 people recovered from the virus. It is to be noted that the temple first reopened for the rituals on Friday, July 16 at 5 pm but, the devotees were not allowed to enter the premises of the temple.

COVID testing near the temple

According to Mathrubhumi, health officials have been deployed at Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidanam to assist in the pilgrimage. With the help of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists, the officials hope to counter any unforeseen emergency during the prayers. At Nilakkal, there will be a COVID testing facility as well. If someone tests positive for the virus, they will be taken to the Perunad Carmel Medical College. As of now, only 15,000 people have booked for the slots and nearly 10,000 slots are still available. The number of vacancies came as a surprise to the officials as people are always keen to visit the holy temple.