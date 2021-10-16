Sabarimala Temple Reopens Today At 5 Pm; Authorities Issue SOPs For Devotees

According to the announcement made by the Travancore Devaswom Board on Thursday, October 14, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to open from Saturday, October 16 at 5:00 PM. It will be reopened for the 'Thula Masam poojas' which fall in the Malayalam month of Thulam. After reopening, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the temple will be opened by the head priest or present 'melshanti' VK Jayaraj Potti in the presence of the Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. Along with that, lamps will be lit inside the temple premises. Subsequently, the Upadevata temple will be also be opened and a lamp will be lit there followed by a fire in front of the 18th step of the path leading to the shrine.

The temple authorities have also issued certain guidelines for the devotees to be followed before entering the temple.

Sabarimala Temple issues SOPs for devotees

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, devotees will be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple from October 17, 2021, till October 21, 2021. Further, it will only permit entry through virtual queue booking.

According to the guidelines issued by the temple, people who have taken both their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed a direct entry. Apart from that, devotees will have to produce double-dose vaccination certificates or a recent RT-PCR negative certificate issued within 72 hours of entering the temple. Devotees as well as the staff member will also need to follow proper COVID-19 norms and maintain social distancing within the premises. Later, the temple will be closed on October 21, 2021.

Appointment of head chiefs for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples

Reopening of the temple will also witness the appointment of a new chief priest for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples who will be holding tenure of one year. Currently, a total of 9 candidates have been shortlisted for the post. The Board, also said, that 'melshantis' for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples would be selected via draw of lots on October 17 after the 'Ushapoojas' get over.

The lots would be drawn by two boys above 10 years of age from the Pandalam Palace.

Image: PTI