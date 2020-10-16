Sabarimala Temple Opens With COVID-19 Guidelines, CM Says Health Certificate Mandatory

Quick links:
The Sabarimala Temple is set to open from Friday onwards for five days during the Malayalam month of Thulam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that as per the guidelines a COVID-19 negative certificate has been made mandatory for all the people who wish to visit the temple during this time while adding that all coronavirus protocols should be followed. Several other guidelines have been put together by the authorities for the reopening of the Sabarimala temple. The Travancore Devasom Board informed that aside from the regular pooja, the Udayasthamana poojas and Padi poojas will also be conducted at Sabarimala.
"Sabarimala temple is opening tomorrow. Before visiting the temple, COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory. Only 250 people will be allowed to visit on a day. A health certificate, assuring the devotee is fit for climbing the hill is also mandatory," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on October 15.
(With inputs from ANI)