Sabarimala Temple Opens With COVID-19 Guidelines, CM Says Health Certificate Mandatory

The Sabarimala Temple is set to open from Friday onwards for five days during the Malayalam month of Thulam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that as per the guidelines a COVID-19 negative certificate has been made mandatory for all the people who wish to visit the temple during this time while adding that all coronavirus protocols should be followed. Several other guidelines have been put together by the authorities for the reopening of the Sabarimala temple. The Travancore Devasom Board informed that aside from the regular pooja, the Udayasthamana poojas and Padi poojas will also be conducted at Sabarimala.

"Sabarimala temple is opening tomorrow. Before visiting the temple, COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory. Only 250 people will be allowed to visit on a day. A health certificate, assuring the devotee is fit for climbing the hill is also mandatory," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on October 15.

Read | In Kerala Gold Scam Case, Sivasankar Gets A Breather; HC Defers Arrest Till Oct 23

Sabarimala reopening guidelines

Only 250 devotees will be allowed within the premises on a single day

Devotees need to make bookings for darshan on the virtual queue portal set up by the temple authority

Booking will be done on first come first serve basis

Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Opposition Lambasts Vijayan Govt Over 'D-company Link' Claim

Pilgrims need to take a COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to their arrival and carry a COVID-19 negative certificate

Alternatively, people can also undergo a COVID-19 test at Nilakkal base camp

No accommodation will be open for devotees at Sabarimala

Read | Sushant Death Case: CBI Hits Out At 'speculative Reports', Says 'investigation Continues'

Showers have been set up for devotees as no one will be allowed to bathe in the Pampa River

Bathroom and toilet facilities have been made available at Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam

Soap, water and sanitisers have been arranged at various points as well

Read | JP Nadda Hits Out At China, Pak In Bihar Rally: 'Panic In Beijing As India Building Roads'

Swami Ayyappan Road will be open for devotees to ascend and descend

Markings have been made for devotees to maintain social distance during the darshan at Sannidhanam

Read | Kerala To Move SC If There Are Any Issues In GST Compensation, Says Thomas Isaac

Read | 'Let NIA Continue Probe': Kerala CM On Alleged D-Company Link With Gold Smuggling Case

(With inputs from ANI)