Sabarimala Temple To Open For Devotees From July 17-21 For Monthly Puja; Details Here

In a recent development amid the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, Travancore Devaswom Board announced that Lord Ayappa's temple at Sabarimala located in the Perinad village is all set to open for devotees from July 17 to July 21 for the monthly puja during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam. Pertinently, the devotees have been mandated to comply with the COVID-19 norms.

Devotees who are fully vaccinated i.e. received both jabs ought to carry vaccination certificates or only those producing COVID-19 negative RT-PCR tests within 48 hours will be permitted entry to the Sabarimala temple. In view of the ongoing pandemic, the temple will shut after the completion of the monthly pujas on the night of July 21. Only 5000 devotees who could book slots via the online portal shall be allowed to carry out darshan (visit/service) on a day.

Earlier in May, the temple board had imposed a ban on the entry of devotees and pilgrims to the hill shrine in view of the worsening second COVID-19 wave. Keeping the undulating pandemic situation in Kerala, the authorities have allowed devotees to enter the Sabarimala temple only after strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Saving the aforementioned factors, major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala have been ordered to remain shut in a bid to curb further spread of the virus and its variants.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

On Saturday, Kerala logged 14,087 fresh cases which pushed the state's caseload to 30,53,116 and 109 deaths in the day pushed the death toll to 14,489.

As many as 11,867 people have recuperated from the COVID-19 infection which took total recoveries to 29,22,921 and the number of active cases in Kerala is 1,15,226.

To break the figures down, Malappuram logged the highest cases at 1883, followed by Thrissur with 1705 reports, Kozhikode logged 1540, Ernakulam reported around 1465 while Kollam recorded 1347 and state capital Thiruvananthapuram recorded 949 fresh COVID-19 cases on July 9.

Of these cases, 53 are health workers, 98 had come from outside the state and 13,240 were infected upon contact with the source of a contact being unclear in 696 cases, the health bulletin read. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 1,31,682 samples.

Currently, 3,84,493 people are under monitor across various districts in Kerala. Of the number, 3,59,714 are under home quarantine and 24,779 are admitted to hospitals or at COVID-19 wards.