Sabarimala Temple To Reopen From November 15; Check Dates And Schedule Here

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to open from Monday, November 15. The temple will reopen for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival, which is a two-month-long annual event. The event concludes a few days after Makara Sankranti in January, which will also see the temple close after the festives.

The Mandalakala Vratham begins on the first day in the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam, which falls on November 17. As per reports, the temple will permit 30,000 devotees to visit the temple during this time, due to the COVID-induced pandemic.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday informed that the department has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims to combat the possible spread of COVID. She underlined that all health services have been put in place by preparing a plan of action in October.

Sabarimala schedule for Makaravilakku festival

The temple will open its doors from Monday and people will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday, November 16. The temple will remain open till December 26 for Mandalapooja. It will again be reopened on December 30 and darshan will be allowed till January 20 for the Makaravilakku festival.

During the period, devotees can visit the Sabarimala Temple situated within the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Devotees will only be permitted entry through virtual queue booking. Apart from the booking, devotees will have to produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing they're fully vaccinated or show an RTPCR negative report not older than 72 hrs.

Emergency centers, specialised dispensaries, mobile medical team deployed

The Kerala Health Minister said that health department officials have already been deployed at treatment centers from Pamba to Sannidhanam for taking control of emergencies during the fest.

"The services of expert doctors from medical colleges are ensured in Pamba and Sannidhanam. These centers will be operational from Monday," she said.

As per the Health Minister emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours are being commissioned at five spots along the journey from Pamba to Sannidhanam. She further said that specialised dispensaries have been set up at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nikakkal, Charalmedu (Ayyappan Road), and Erumeli. Apart from this, facilities have been provided at major government hospitals in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

"A mobile medical team has also been set up. Free ambulance service is also available for patients in need of specialist medical care," she added. The temple authority has urged all pilgrims to mandatorily follow COVID protocols.

Important Dates:

Temple opens: November 15

Temple opens for worship: November 16

Temple to close for Mandalapooja: December 26

Temple to reopen again: December 30

Darshan allowed for Makaravilakku festival till January 20

