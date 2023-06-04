Sabotage Or Accident: What's The Truth Of Odisha Train Tragedy

After Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alleged that the cause of the Odisha train tragedy was the change in the setting of the point machine that affected the electronic interlocking, Republic TV in order to gather more details reached the crash site to reveal how and why the three trains collided killing at least 275 people.

As per the Railway Minister’s revelation regarding the rail accident, the passenger train (12841 Coromandel Express) running on the main line at full speed entered the loop line when a goods train was already parked on the loop line. The change in the track of the passenger train was the prime reason behind the accident.

According to sources, it is estimated that the train was running at a speed of 128 km. However, the important question here is that why was the train that was running on the main line was diverted onto the loop line. Meanwhile, the third train, 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Express, was running on a speed of 126 km. Both trains were running at speeds within permissible limits.

How are train point settings changed?

Soon after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the prime reason behind the accident was a change in the train’s point setting, Republic TV reached the Balasore Railway station to understand how the signal settings work and how they can be changed. The ground report suggested that the station responsible for changing the settings of the point machine was Bahanaga Bazar railway station and not Balasore station.

Explaining the interlocking process, the station master said that the responsibility of assigning the railway tracks lies with the station. The signal for the railway track to the train involved in the accident was given by the Bahanagar railway station, where the incident occurred.

Notably, the crash occurred near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, which is part of the Kharagpur railway division of South Eastern Railway. Three trains – two passenger trains going in opposite directions, and a goods train that was stationary – were involved in the accident.

Railway Min alleges change in electronic interlocking settings

Terming it a ‘criminal activity’, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday alleged that the accident occurred due to a change in the electronic interlocking settings. "We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," the Union minister said while speaking to media.

Notably, the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system is microprocessor-based interlocking equipment to read the yard and panel inputs; it ensures safety and flexibility in train operations. In simpler terms, an electronic interlocking (EI) system can be defined as a system to prevent conflicting train movements and eliminate human errors as far as possible.