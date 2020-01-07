Sabrimala Case: Nine-judge SC Bench To Hear To Hear The Case From January 13

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of Supreme Court will hear the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women from the 13th of January. On 14th of November, 2019 a five-judge Constitution Bench in a majority verdict had referred to a larger seven-judge bench.

The All India Sabarimala Action Council (AISAC) welcomed on Monday the Supreme Court's decision to constitute a nine-judge Constitution bench. As per sources, council general secretary S J R Kumar said, "We are hopeful that the traditions of the temple that prevented the entry of women of menstruating age (10-50 years) will be protected and the presiding deity, Ayyappa, will get justice."



Furthermore, the top court also said that the debate about the Constitutional validity of religious practices like the bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship does not only pertain to the Sabarimala case. The court further cited examples of restrictions in regard to the entry of Muslim women into mosques and Dargah and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fireplace of an Agri.

The Supreme Court's verdict

A 5-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Nariman, Justice Khanwilkar, Justice Chandrachud, and Justice Malhotra in November referred the Sabarimala review pleas to a 7-member larger bench by a 3:2 verdict. Justice Chandrachud and Justice Nariman have dissented from the majority judgment. Furthermore, while delivering its verdict, the apex court clubbed the entry of women in mosques and the tower of silence, the legality of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community along with the Sabarimala issue. However, in light of no contrary orders from the Supreme Court, the petitions have been kept pending and there will not be a stay on the earlier judgment which allowed the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 years in Sabarimala temple, Kerala.

(With Agency Inputs)