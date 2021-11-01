Following up on the ongoing controversy regarding celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's new Mangalsutra collection advertisement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the designer has now taken down the advertisement. The minister claimed that the advertisement was withdrawn by the makers after he made a post regarding the same. He further warned the designer against making such ads in the future.

Speaking on the row, Narottam Mishra that he was now appealing to him to not ‘hurt sentiments of people’. “Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given. Appeal to him & those like him to not hurt sentiments of people,” Mishra said.

Narottam Mishra issues warning against designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ad

Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday warned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to take legal action against him if the advertisement was not removed within 24 hours. Calling it “highly objectionable and hurtful” towards Hindu sentiments Misra took to Twitter and wrote, “Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Mangalsutra advertisement is highly objectionable and hurtful. If the objectionable advertisement is not removed within 24 hours #SabyasachiMukherjee Legal action will be taken by registering a case against him. #Sabyasachi"

His remarks came after the advertisement of the newly-released Mangalsutra collection by Sabyasachi Mukherjee sparked controversy for featuring semi-nude models in the advertisements. Ever since the advertisements were released, the designer received heavy backlash from people for promoting his product by models in intimate positions. The campaign has also received criticism from netizens on social media which have triggered a debate and a meme fest on social media.

Several artisans from across the country have also expressed displeasure over the recent printed designs claiming that it has no connection with the Indian culture. Netizens who took to Twitter even wrote that many of them mistook the advertisements for a lingerie ad.

BJP Maharashtra’s legal advisor files a law notice against Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Earlier last week, BJP Maharashtra’s legal advisor Ashutosh J Dubey issued a legal notice to designer Sabyasachi for using semi-nude models in his advertisements. Taking to Twitter, he shared a copy of the notice sent to the designer showing models wearing his brand’s Mangalsutra and posing semi-nude.

Sabyasachi has been in the news since the latest Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 2.1 collection was released which shows models wearing the brand’s Mangalsutra posing solo or in an intimate position. The ad has now been withdrawn by the designer.

Image: Facebook/ Instagram/ ANI