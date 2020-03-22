Sachin & Sehwag Lead Cricket Team's Cheers For Coronavirus Fighters; Yuvi Brings His Stump

Prime Minister Modi's call for Janta curfew saw a massive response from the citizens of the country, with celebrities and sportspersons endorsing the need to remain indoors and how it would help the society collectively. At 5 pm on Sunday, people all across India gathered on their terraces, courtyards, and balconies to cheer and show appreciation to all those who were battling the deadly virus on behalf of the society. Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers along with their family members.

'India came together today'

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the commitment and discipline put forth by Indian citizens as responded to PM Modi's Janta curfew call & remained indoors on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar thanked all those coronavirus warriors who put their lives at stake for the welfare of the rest of the society. In a video message, Sachin Tendulkar emphasizes on the need to remain indoors, & expresses his gratitude to the health workers.

Today India came together even while staying in our homes.



While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.



Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself.



The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cda4z9L4R7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 22, 2020

Kaif thanks one and all

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. 👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇳#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020

Sehwag shares heartwarming video

Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew .



May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon. pic.twitter.com/BGw2jdwpGJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Raina proud of the whole nation

So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WG4J7JiOwv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 22, 2020

