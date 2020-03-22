The Debate
Sachin & Sehwag Lead Cricket Team's Cheers For Coronavirus Fighters; Yuvi Brings His Stump

General News

Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Prime Minister Modi's call for Janta curfew saw a massive response from the citizens of the country, with celebrities and sportspersons endorsing the need to remain indoors and how it would help the society collectively. At 5 pm on Sunday, people all across India gathered on their terraces, courtyards, and balconies to cheer and show appreciation to all those who were battling the deadly virus on behalf of the society. Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers along with their family members.  

READ | Yuvraj Singh Cheers For Coronavirus Warriors In The Best Way He Knows; Sends A Message

'India came together today' 

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the commitment and discipline put forth by Indian citizens as responded to PM Modi's Janta curfew call & remained indoors on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar thanked all those coronavirus warriors who put their lives at stake for the welfare of the rest of the society. In a video message, Sachin Tendulkar emphasizes on the need to remain indoors,  & expresses his gratitude to the health workers.

READ | India Prepares For Lockdown As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 7

Kaif thanks one and all

READ | India's Firm Gets License To Manufacture Coronavirus Test Kits, First In The Country

Sehwag shares heartwarming video

Raina proud of the whole nation

READ | PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Clangs Thaali To Support Coronavirus Fighters Amid Janta Curfew

First Published:
COMMENT
