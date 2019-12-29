Sachin Pilot Assures Action Over The 77 Infant Deaths At Kota Hospital

Congress leader Sachin Pilot assured that action will be taken against those responsible in the death of 77 children over the course of a month in Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital. The cause of death is yet to be examined.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday made a shocking remark while reacting on the death of 10 children aged between one day and one year in Kota, Rajasthan. The Chief Minister in his statement said that the state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and that there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country.