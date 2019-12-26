Even BJP-supported Government Not Willing To Implement NRC: Sachin Pilot

Even as the nationwide protest continues against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday took a jibe at the central government over CAA and NRC and asked why would any state implement the new law when even BJP's partners were not willing to do so. He cited the example of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said, "CM Nitish who is in alliance with the BJP had last week said that NRC will not be implemented in the state."

Nitish Kumar had earlier assured that the NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. He further guaranteed protection to minorities and assured that their interest will be considered. Several other state governments across the country have also decided not to implement the NRC and CAA.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Pilot questioned the implementation of the new law and said, "When BJP supported governments themselves are not implementing it then how can we do it? We have already clarified that it's not going to be implemented in Rajasthan."

In an apparent reference to BJP's defeat in the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections, Pilot said that the people of the country have shown a mirror to the BJP. "The incoming results are clearly stating that things are changing," he added.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Guarantees Minorities' Protection, Appeals For Peace & Harmony

As the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act intensified in several parts of the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday guaranteed protection to minorities and further assured that their interest will be considered. Concluding his three-day visit to the divisional headquarters, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's Gaya. Nitish urged the minorities to not pay heed to the rumours and further accused political parties of misleading people to garner votes.

"I assure you that minorities will not be neglected in Bihar and with me at the helm, none can do anything against them. My govt has done a lot for minorities. Some people are instigating only to garner votes. My only appeal is that all sections of the society should live in peace and harmony, be careful of rumours. And I work for all sections of society," said Nitish.

(With Inputs from ANI)