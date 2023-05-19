Sachin Pilot Meets Wrestlers At Jantar Mantar In Delhi; Questions ‘Why Delay In Justice?’

Sachin Pilot arrived at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital Delhi and met the wrestlers who are sitting on a protest demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. India’s wrestling medal winners Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshee Malikkh have been staging demonstrations in Delhi at the Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief.

“Our sportspersons, the pride of the country for the last 26 days are sitting on a Dharna at the Jantar Mantar. Without any reason, the due process of law is not followed and necessary action is not being taken. Why is there a delay?,” he questioned and further stated that the country cannot remain happy if the youngsters, wrestlers and farmers are in distress. Demanding action from the government and the police, he said, “Proper action should be taken as per the law. The government and the administration should act after considering their grievances. They (Wrestlers) are sitting for a long time in the national capital. So many people are coming to meet them and it’s sad to say they have not been given justice until now.”

#WATCH | Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to meet the wrestlers who are protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/WprHbtY3G6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Allegations against WFI president

Notably, a number of political leaders who have already met the wrestlers in the past few days include former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh, his son Deepender Hooda, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, CPI (M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat, Trinamool MPs Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Delhi police have filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - the first is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act with IPC sections included on the allegations levelled by a minor, the police said. The second FIR is in connection to carrying out a comprehensive probe into the complaints by other complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, an officer said. Many women wrestlers including a minor have complained the WFI chief has harassed them sexually.