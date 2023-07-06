Sachin Pilot Set To Become Rajasthan Congress Chief As Party Tries To Stand United

After months of intense infighting within the Rajasthan Congress, a resolution seems to have been reached with Sachin Pilot set to become the new president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The decision to make Pilot the Rajasthan PCC chief was made during a high-level meeting held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital on Thursday (July 6).

Chaired by Congress President Malika Arjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the meeting was attended by top Rajasthan Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who joined virtually. The primary objective of the meeting was to devise a strategy for the upcoming state Assembly elections due before the end of 2023 and address the leadership dispute within the party.

Pilot’s objection and demands

Under the agreement, Pilot has no objection to Gehlot continuing as the Chief Minister until the 2023 Assembly election. In return, he demanded an equal share or the post of the chairman in the distribution of tickets for the election. Additionally, it has been proposed that either Govind Singh Dotasara or Harish Chowdhary could assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister, with Jitendra Singh also being considered for the position.

The infighting in the Rajasthan Congress has been a cause for concern for the party, and the resolution is seen as a significant step towards consolidating the party and presenting a united face ahead of the election. The elevation of Sachin Pilot, a prominent leader with a significant support base, as the Rajasthan PCC President is expected to boost the party's prospects.

Pilot's elevation to the position of PCC President is also seen as an effort by the Congress leadership to address the grievances and demands put forth by him and his supporters.

The Rajasthan Assembly election is expected to be closely contested, and the resolution of the infighting within the party provides a much-needed impetus for the Congress to regain its footing and present a strong challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its primary challenger in the state.