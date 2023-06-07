Sachin Pilot To Meet Rahul Gandhi As Congress Attempts Damage Control In Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot, the senior Congress leader from Rajasthan who has been at loggerheads with the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will meet senior party leaders in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday ((June 7 and June 8). Sachin Pilot is also expected to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 9. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is also currently in Delhi.

Pilot has been maintaining a rebellious stand on several issues and targeting the Gehlot government for its failure to tackle and investigate alleged cases of corruption during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Vasundhara Raje.

There are speculations that Pilot, a former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, is likely to break away from the Congress and form his own political party. Sources told Republic on June 6 that Pilot will address a massive rally on June 11, which is the 23rd death anniversary of his father and Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, and announce his new outfit.

However, later the same day, Congress General Secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claimed that Sachin Pilot is not forming a new party. Asserting that both Pilot and Gehlot are together and working towards ensuring Congress emerges victorious in the state Assembly elections due later in 2023, he added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had recently spoken to both the leaders from Rajasthan.

The Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot feud

In the 2018 Assembly election, Sachin Pilot led the Congress campaign for Rajasthan. After the party won in the state, the Congress-high command chose Ashok Gehlot for the post of Chief Minister. The conflict within the Rajasthan Congress' unit escalated over the last few months after Pilot came down heavily on Rajasthan CM. On May 31, he maintained that he would not compromise on the issue of corruption and with the future of youth.

He said, "It is not possible for me to make any kind of compromise on corruption and with the future of the youth. I made a promise to the youth in my meeting in Jaipur on May 15 and what I had said at that time, I have put in front of the party leaders in Delhi and now everything is in the notice of the top leaders of the party.”

He also appealed for tweaks in the execution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) after a series of paper leaks, and said, "The corruption and loot that took place during the tenure of the previous Vasundhara government should be effectively investigated, while the youth who were wronged should also get justice. Radical changes should be brought in RPSC also. I am waiting for the state government to take action on all these.”

Demands of Sachin pilot

On May 11, Pilot held a five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Jaipur to protest against the inaction by the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous government. He also gave an ultimatum to the Rajasthan government and said that if his demands were not met, he will launch an “andolan” (agitation) across the state.

Pilot's demands were - necessary action against corruption charges on the previous BJP government, the RPSC must be dissolved, reconstituted, and backed by a new law, and compensation for those affected by the paper leaks.