Sachin Pilot's Subtle Dig At Gehlot: We Should Not Forget Our Value For The Sake Of Power

As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is grappling with a fresh crisis in view of the feud between Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the former Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan indirectly took a dig at Gehlot saying we should not forget our values and roots for the sake of power.

In a massive show of strength in Jaipur amid a tussle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot while addressing his supporters said, "We have to stand with people who stand for unity and not those who create disruptions. Unity has its own power, we must stand together united to fight against corruption."

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's show of strength came after the command of the AICC affairs was given in the hands of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, taking it away from AICC general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Notably, Pilot has planned his show of strength from Parmanand Dham in Jaipur.

Sachin Pilot - Ashok Gehlot Fued

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on April 11, conducted his day-long hunger strike against the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot causing turbulence within the Congress party.

Pilot has been protesting against the Gehlot administration alleging that the latter has failed to take action against corruption during previous governments in the state. Earlier, he also claimed to have written letters to the CM but did not receive any response regarding his demand.

Notably, Congress' bigwig in Rajasthan, Pilot is carefully considering all of his alternatives. If the Congress high command does not guarantee him the top post this time, the 45-year-old chief ministerial aspirant is reportedly set to start his own party before the upcoming state elections. Many people view Pilot as a lone wolf who is simultaneously attacking Raje and Gehlot despite the Congress' ongoing insistence that Pilot's fight is against corruption under the Raje administration and not to target anyone else.