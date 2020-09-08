Sachin Pilot's Supporters Organise 'record Breaking' Blood Donation Drive On His B'day

Congress leader Sachin Pilot's followers and well-wishers across Rajasthan donated 40,000 units of blood on Monday, marking his 43rd birthday. Mahesh Sharma, who lost his post as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) general secretary when the Rajasthan unit was revamped after Pilot rebelled against CM Ashok Gehlot, gave out the numbers claiming that it was a 'record' for a single day's blood donation in the state.

More than 40,000 unite of blood collected

The blood donation camps were held at about 400 locations by the former Deputy Chief Minister's supporters, according to PTI. Sachin Pilot had appealed to his supporters not to come to Jaipur to wish him amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and BJP state president Satish Poonia were among those who wished Sachin Pilot on his birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @SachinPilot ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 7, 2020

Mahesh Sharma said that the supporters and volunteers had set themselves a target of 43,000 blood units. "We have received information on the collection of more than 40,000 units so far and it is likely to cross the target of 43,000 units," he said, claiming that this was a record.

'Cannot be a better gift than this'

Pilot interacted with his supporters on social media. "I thank party workers and supporters for organising the blood donation camps and for wishing me on my birthday. I am happy that all participated with enthusiasm for the noble cause, which will help people," he said. He called it social work during the coronavirus pandemic. "There cannot be a better gift than this," he said.

Pilot said that women also participated in good numbers in the blood donation camps. He said that the blood donated during the one-day drive will help those in the hospital during this most difficult time.

READ | Sachin Pilot urges PM Modi to listen to students demand over JEE, NEET exams

READ | Centre has no roadmap to revive country's economy: Sachin Pilot

मेरे जन्मदिवस पर आप सभी के द्वारा दी गई शुभकामनाओं के लिए मैं आपका दिल की गहराइयों से धन्यवाद करता हूँ। आज राजस्थान समेत कई जगहो पर लोगों ने सैकड़ों की तादात मे रक्तदान शिविर लगाएं और बहुत से लोगों ने रक्तदान कर मानवता की सेवा का परिचय दिया है। मैं उन सभी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/8ZRJC6r1Bt — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 7, 2020

Earlier, the rift between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot came out in the open in July after Pilot and 18 other Congress leaders rebelled against Gehlot's leadership, keeping away from the Congress Legislature Party meetings. The two patched up after the intervention of the party high command. Just days into the rebellion, Pilot was sacked from the post of deputy CM and PCC president.

READ | Congress castigates Centre on COVID-19 situation, dubs India as 'Corona capital' of world

READ | Case registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

(With agency inputs)