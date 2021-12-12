Taking to the microblogging platform, the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself enjoying his "perfect breakfast". In the video, the former Indian cricketer is appreciating his favourite dish, which he says he can have "any day". He even claims that the food on his plate reminds him of a Burmese dish named "Khow Suey". The video clip is extensively circulating on social media platforms, serving as a treat to fans.

The 25-second video shared by Tendulkar has a caption that reads, "Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day! What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?". The video opens with Tendulkar mixing a pinch of salt over Mishal Pav and is heard saying that there is something different about 'Misal Pav', and he termed the dish "ek number".

Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!



What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?🍴😋#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/VewgsNTsRH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

The Indian cricket legend is popular on social media for his love of a wide variety of foods. Not only does he love eating the desi Maharashtrian delicacies, but he is also a huge fan of seafood. Apart from this, he also enjoys cooking, and his recent posts on Instagram are a testament to this.

Recently, he shared a video on Instagram showing his love for cooking, where he played chef and prepared a meal for his friends. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Say hi to your chef for today! Guess what's cooking? ", and "Yummy, soon to go in the tummy!" Earlier, he shared another post and said, "Vada Pav was, is, and always will be one of my favourite snacks." Since Tendulkar left cricket, cooking has been one of his most loved hobbies.

Image: Twitter/@Sachintendulkar