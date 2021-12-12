Last Updated:

Watch | Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys 'perfect Breakfast' Misal Pav; Says 'I’ll Take It Any Day'

Taking to the microblogging platform, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself enjoying his 'perfect breakfast'. Watch to know what it is -

Written By
Amrit Burman
Sachin Tendulkar

Image: Twitter/@Sachintendulkar


Taking to the microblogging platform, the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself enjoying his "perfect breakfast". In the video, the former Indian cricketer is appreciating his favourite dish, which he says he can have "any day". He even claims that the food on his plate reminds him of a Burmese dish named "Khow Suey". The video clip is extensively circulating on social media platforms, serving as a treat to fans.

The 25-second video shared by Tendulkar has a caption that reads, "Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day! What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?". The video opens with Tendulkar mixing a pinch of salt over Mishal Pav and is heard saying that there is something different about 'Misal Pav', and he termed the dish "ek number".

The Indian cricket legend is popular on social media for his love of a wide variety of foods. Not only does he love eating the desi Maharashtrian delicacies, but he is also a huge fan of seafood. Apart from this, he also enjoys cooking, and his recent posts on Instagram are a testament to this.

READ | Maharashtra Home Min fumes at alleged Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze meet; orders probe

Recently, he shared a video on Instagram showing his love for cooking, where he played chef and prepared a meal for his friends. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Say hi to your chef for today! Guess what's cooking? ", and "Yummy, soon to go in the tummy!" Earlier, he shared another post and said, "Vada Pav was, is, and always will be one of my favourite snacks." Since Tendulkar left cricket, cooking has been one of his most loved hobbies.

READ | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar to Alia Bhatt; check full guest list

Image: Twitter/@Sachintendulkar

READ | 'Achieving rare feat home away from home is special': Sachin Tendulkar praises Ajaz Patel
READ | IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar reveals if Shubman Gill has any 'technical issue' in batting
READ | Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar steps into modelling world; Watch her debut
Tags: Sachin Tendulkar, Misal Pav, perfect breakfast
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND