Sachin Vaze & Co To Be Prosecuted In Antilia & Hiran Cases; Centre Satisfied With Evidence

In a massive development in the Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiran murder cases, the Centre on Thursday granted prosecution sanctions to the National Investigation Agency against Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma among other officials accused. The NIA, which is presently handling the cases, as per protocols defined to prosecute officials, had sought sanction from the Centre, and the same was granted. The Ministry of Home Affairs, while granting sanctions, asserted that they had 'enough material evidence' to prosecute the officials.

The development holds relevance as the court concerned will now be able to take cognizance of the chargesheets, and start the trial of the officials accused, including Sachin Vaze and Pradeep Sharma in the Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

What are the Antila Bomb scare & Mansukh Hiran murder cases?

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly thereafter, the Antilla bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder cases were both taken over by the NIA, which first took into custody the then Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, and then one after the other, took into custody many police officials such as the then Mumbai encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, and Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane among others. Sachin Vaze, who has since been sacked by the Mumbai Police and spent around 4 months in Taloja jail before being moved to a hospital just days earlier, had actually been put in-charge of probing the Antilia bomb case before Mansukh Hiran's murder came to light.

Their head, the-then Mumbai's Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh's role also came under the scanner, and he was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe, while Param Bir's allegations against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also forced his ouster from his ministership.