Sachin Vaze Bypassed His Seniors; Reported Directly To Param Bir Singh: Secret Report

A report prepared by a top Mumbai Police officer submitted to the Maharashtra Home department on March 30 has become one of the biggest talking point. Rightfully so, as it exposes the wrongdoing of one officer who brought disrepute to a disciplined force in a matter of just nine months. This report, exclusively accessed by the Republic Media network and broadcasted around 11 am on Wednesday, blows the lid over the equation between former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh and assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

The two big takeaways from the report — Sachin Vaze was made the in-charge of Crime Intelligence Unit by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh despite the objections raised by Joint Commissioner (Crime) and Joint Commissioner (Administration) and that he bypassed his immediate seniors (Jt. CP (Crime) and DCP (Crime)). For many who have tracked the Mumbai Police very closely, Vaze’s proximity to Parambir Singh was not unknown. But the report puts Vaze’s scant regard for rules and regulations in black and white.

“API Sachin Vaze never used to report to senior officers of Crime Branch…As well as API Sachin Vaze has strictly prohibited his colleague from reporting to senior officers of crime branch. He directly reported to then commissioner of police,” read the report accessed by Republic TV. READ | Shiv Sena repudiates Sachin Vaze's 'extortion' charge against MVA Minister Anil Parab

Sachin Vaze was never coy about his proximity to Parambir Singh. In fact, he was caught on camera coming out of Parambir Singh’s office moments after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis levelled serious allegations against Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren alleged murder case. Not often does an assistant police inspector get such direct access to the commissioner of police.

“In a span of just a few months, one officer who came from nowhere destroyed the reputation of the entire force. One still wonders why was he given charge of CIU,” said a senior police official. The answer to this question is in the report prepared by Mumbai Police. “As per the information given on telephone, the then Jt CP (Crime) has strongly opposed for the posting of Sachin Vaze. But at the insistence of the then Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, the then Jt CP (Crime) unwillingly issued the office order for posting of Sachin Vaze at CIU.”

By allowing Sachin Vaze to bypass his immediate seniors, the former police commissioner wittingly or unwittingly set a dangerous precedent. The report only gives further credence to the concern that many had in the financial capital about how an institution was being systematically destroyed. “Sachin Vaze has not followed the rules and he directly and independently reported to then Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and Sachin Vaze investigated all cases under his guidance. Sachin Vaze was following the guidelines of then commissioner of police about raid on illegal activities, whom to arrest or not, to call whom as a witness and accused of sensitive and important cases.”

The question that comes to the fore — Did former Mumbai Police Commissioner favour Sachin Vaze? If yes, then why?